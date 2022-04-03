World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $708,450. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

