World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $708,450. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
