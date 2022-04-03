Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $46,204.38

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $46,204.38 or 0.99975959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.72 billion and $199.72 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00071365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002431 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,330 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.