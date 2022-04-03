XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of XBiotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.47. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.
XBiotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XBiotech (XBIT)
