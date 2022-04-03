XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of XBiotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.47. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in XBiotech by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

