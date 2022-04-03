Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Raised to Outperform Spec Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.06.

TSE XBC opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$343.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

