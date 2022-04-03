Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Raised to 400.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.80.
YARIY stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.99.
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
