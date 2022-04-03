Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Raised to 400.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.80.

YARIY stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

