Ycash Price Tops $0.26 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $21,213.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00378974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00090350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,288,278 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.