YUMMY Price Reaches $0.0000 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $248,890.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.