Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 521,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 381,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

