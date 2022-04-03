Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,403,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

