Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.51. The company had a trading volume of 549,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.