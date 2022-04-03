Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,464. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.