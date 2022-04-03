Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to report $965.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.37 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $827.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

