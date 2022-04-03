Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 4,366,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

