Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.30. Omnicom Group reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. 1,944,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.