Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,328. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

