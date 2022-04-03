Zacks: Analysts Expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to announce $30.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.43 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $149.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $197.38 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 276,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,975. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

