Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 115.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 269.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 808,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
