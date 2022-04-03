Zacks: Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.54 billion and the highest is $17.73 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $69.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 billion to $69.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.75 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 4,070,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.