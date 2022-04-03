Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. RPM International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,339. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

