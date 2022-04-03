Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $22,108,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

