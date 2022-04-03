Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.94. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE:CQP opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

