Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.05. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGA. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 880,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.