Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $148.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.84 million and the lowest is $147.97 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $144.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $593.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.06 million to $593.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $633.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 455,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,776. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

