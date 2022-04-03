Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.64 Million

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to post $510.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.90 million. NICE posted sales of $456.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.32. The stock had a trading volume of 248,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,859. NICE has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after acquiring an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

