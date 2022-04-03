Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.