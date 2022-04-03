Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

RUTH stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,219. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.