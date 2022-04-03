Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the highest is $5.23 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,654. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 2,163,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

