Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$1.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.96) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.08). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.95) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295,613 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

