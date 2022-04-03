Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. American Trust purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

