Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.