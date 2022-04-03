Zacks: Brokerages Expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.50.

In other news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OPAD traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 5.10. 513,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,946. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.42.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

