Zacks: Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the highest is $101.20 million. Points International reported sales of $65.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $444.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $492.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a PE ratio of -614.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

