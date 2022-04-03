Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post $204.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $804.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.37 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

SOVO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 618,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,875. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

