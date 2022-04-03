Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Announce -$1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will post ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.86). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

