Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Latch has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

