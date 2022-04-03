Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Get Similarweb alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

SMWB stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Similarweb (SMWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.