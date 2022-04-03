Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

