Zacks Investment Research Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of PCOR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.07. 497,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,034,000 after buying an additional 685,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.