Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 598 ($7.83) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.13.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

