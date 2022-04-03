Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) to “Hold”

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

CGEMY stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

