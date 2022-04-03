Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 1,935,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,865,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

