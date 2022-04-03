Zealium (NZL) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $16,503.74 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002387 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,574 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,574 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.