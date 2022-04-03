Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 146,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,680,876 shares.The stock last traded at $2.65 and had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

