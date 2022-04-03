Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.50

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 91957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55. The stock has a market cap of £18.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.92.
Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)
