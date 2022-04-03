Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.50

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 91957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55. The stock has a market cap of £18.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.92.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and radio contents in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment operates television production activities under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, and Tern Television brand names.

