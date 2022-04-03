ZKSpace Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

