ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.48. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 20,330 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

