Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 1,061.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.