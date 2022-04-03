Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

Zumiez stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zumiez by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

