Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1687 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.