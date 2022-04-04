-$0.03 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $808.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 92,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

